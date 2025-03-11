India's playing XI from 2013 Champions Trophy - Where are they now?

The Indian side scripted history by becoming the first team to win the Champions Trophy thrice. Led by Rohit Sharma, India prevailed over New Zealand by four wickets to win the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

The Men in Blue were the champions in 2002 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, while MS Dhoni captained the side in their 2013 triumph.

In the 2013 edition, India topped the league stage with wins in all three games. Then, they overcame the challenge of Sri Lanka and England in the semifinal and final, respectively, to win the trophy. With this result, Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC white-ball titles.

On that note, let's take a look at what the playing XI of India's 2013 Champions Trophy are up to now in their lives.

Top-order - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma found a breakthrough as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy. 'Hitman' scored 177 runs in five appearances, with two fifties to his name. He recently led the side to a title victory in the 2025 edition, scoring 76 in the final.

Shikhar Dhawan emerged as the best batter in the tournament with 363 runs in five innings, which included two centuries. Dhawan retired from all forms of cricket in 2024 and is seen playing franchise leagues involving retired players. He was also the brand ambassador of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli scored 176 runs in five innings in the 2013 edition. Kohli top-scored with 43 off 34 in the final, which helped the Indian side win the game. He played a key role in the side's title victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy as well, scoring 218 runs in five games, including a century.

Middle-order - Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Dinesh Karthik garnered 82 runs at an average of 41 in the 2013 edition. Karthik's best knock of 51* came against the West Indies, which saw India seal a 234-run chase easily. He serves as a commentator for various media houses, and will work as a batting coach and mentor for RCB in IPL 2025.

Suresh Raina scored 17 runs at an average of 8.5 in the tournament. Nevertheless, Raina contributed by picking a total of six catches. In recent years, he has been actively seen commenting on or analyzing games for media houses.

Captain MS Dhoni scored 27 runs at an average of 13.50 in the 2013 Champions Trophy. As a keeper, he took five catches and caused four stumpings. Dhoni will represent CSK in IPL 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja was the tournament's best bowler, with 12 wickets in five games and best figures of 5/36 against the West Indies. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 80 runs.

Jadeja was instrumental in India's title victory in the 2025 edition, taking five wickets and scoring 27 runs. Interestingly, he played the winning shot in the final against New Zealand. The 36-year-old will join MS Dhoni in CSK's camp in IPL 2025.

Lower-order - Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in four games of the 2013 Champions Trophy. Ashwin bowled the crucial final over in the summit clash and defended 15 runs successfully. He recently retired from international cricket and will represent CSK in IPL 2025.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged six wickets in five games at a miserly economy of 3.91. The veteran pacer will represent RCB in IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma finished with 10 wickets in five appearances in the tournament. He picked up the important wickets of Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan to tilt the final in favor of the Men in Blue. The lanky pacer will play for GT in IPL 2025.

Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets in five games in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In particular, Yadav dismissed England captain Alastair Cook in the final. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction and last played competitive cricket in November 2024.

