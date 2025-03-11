R Ashwin picks his Team of 2025 Champions Trophy; includes 4 Indians

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his Team of the tournament for the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai. His playing XI included four from the champion Indian side - Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kohli produced two of the best knocks of the tournament with his 100* in a tight run-chase against Pakistan and a brilliant 84 in India's semifinal win over Australia. Iyer was arguably the most consistent batter of the Champions Trophy, finishing with 243 runs at an average of 48.60, including four 40+ scores in five innings.

Meanwhile, Varun finished as the second leading wicket-taker despite missing India's first two matches. He picked up nine wickets at a stunning average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53. Varun's spin-bowling partner, Kuldeep, finished with seven wickets at an average of 31.85 and an economy of under 4.80.

Ashwin's two openers were the left-handed duo of Rachin Ravindra and Ben Duckett. While the former finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 263 runs, the latter was third with 227 runs.

The legendary Indian spinner went for Australia's Josh Inglis and South Africa's David Miller at No.5 and 6, thanks to their brilliant centuries in tough run-chases against England and New Zealand.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell made to Ashwin's playing XI as the two all-rounders, while his specialist pacer was Matt Henry at No.11.

Ashwin picked New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner as his 12th Man for the Team of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

R Ashwin's Team of Tournament for 2025 Champions Trophy

Rachin Ravindra, Ben Duckett, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Micheal Bracewell, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matt Henry

12th Man: Mitchell Santner

ICC's Team of 2025 Champions Trophy includes five Indians

India dominated the Champions Trophy from start to finish [Credit: Getty]

ICC announced their official team of the tournament for the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 10. Similar to Ashwin's 11, the team was dominated by Indian players, with five of them making the cut.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Varun Chakaravarthy were included in the ICC and Ashwin's playing XI. However, the ICC's lineup differed from Ashwin's by picking KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami and excluding Kuldeep from their side.

While Ravindra was common in both teams, the ICC went for Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran as their second opener instead of Ben Duckett. The other two differences were the inclusion of Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner in the ICC's team instead of Ashwin's Inglis and Miller selections.

ICC's Team of Tournament for 2025 Champions Trophy

Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner (c), Mohammed Shami, Matt Henry, Varun Chakaravarthy

12th Man: Axar Patel

