Ravindra Jadeja joins IPL 2025 camp straight after Champions Trophy win; CSK post special video [Watch]

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja immediately joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp after returning to India from Dubai following the 2025 Champions Trophy. It was a memorable campaign as Team India lifted the trophy on Sunday (March 9) by beating New Zealand in the final by four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs- a boundary to finish the match in style.

Ad

Jadeja bowled brilliantly throughout the tournament, strangling the opposition in the middle overs and picking up some crucial wickets. He also made vital contributions with the bat in the lower order, finishing the games calmly in pressure situations. As a result, he added the third ICC trophy to his cabinet. Jadeja previously won the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Indian team.

Ravindra Jadeja has now shifted his focus towards the upcoming IPL 2025, having joined the CSK contingent in Chennai to begin preparations. The Chennai franchise welcomed him with a special 'Pushpa' movie-themed reel to hype their fans. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

Setting your screens on WILDFIRE! ⚔️🔥 #Thalapathy #DenComing 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

Ad

CSK's IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 23 with the match against MI in Chennai

Ravindra Jadeja will return to action soon when CSK begins its IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. He will reunite with Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL after a long time, as the yellow franchise purchased the veteran off-spinner at the mega auction last December.

Ad

Here is CSK's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 pm

Ad

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️