India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs Australia

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia might not hold much significance in the grand scheme of things. But it's still a match-up between two world-class sides that have won their last five games in the format respectively.

The first ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Hardik Pandya will lead the side, with Rohit Sharma missing the opening encounter due to family commitments. The hosts will also be without Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer, who are dealing with persistent back issues.

India's squad for the first ODI vs Australia: Hardik Pandya (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against Australia.

Openers: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill

Openers: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill

How many teams in the world can boast of opening the batting with two double centurions? The Men in Blue certainly can, with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan having each scaled the 200-run mark over the last few months.

With Rohit missing out, the duo will have the chance to bat together. Gill has been in excellent touch across formats, while Kishan will want to overcome his recent lean run in international cricket.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk)

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Picking the side's middle order is rather straightforward in Shreyas' absence. The batter should be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, who is running out of time to get accustomed to the demands of ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has had a good time in the 50-over format and will want to keep his run going. KL Rahul, as the frontline wicket-keeper batting at No. 5, will have all eyes on him.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Australia v India - ODI Game 3

Hardik Pandya will have another match at the helm of the Men in Blue. He has had some time off and will be raring to go with both bat and ball.

The rest of India's potential playing XI is completely up for debate. Ravindra Jadeja hasn't played a lot of ODIs of late, but he should slot into the side after a decent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That would mean that Axar Patel is relegated to the bench, despite having been one of the side's best performers across formats over the last year or so.

Hardik and Co. could go in with another finger-spinning all-rounder in Washington Sundar, but the Wankhede surface usually assists pacers more. Shardul Thakur, who was the Player of the Match in the last ODI he played, could thus round off the lower-middle order.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have become virtually undroppable in the 50-over format, with stellar displays against various oppositions in different conditions.

The hosts will likely have to choose between Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik for the final spot in the playing XI. While this one could go either way, the Men in Blue might opt for experience and all-phase prowess over raw pace.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Jaydev Unadkat might have to wait for their chances.

