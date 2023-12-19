India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Team India will look to put the three-match series to bed when they take on South Africa in the second ODI in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

The Men in Blue currently hold a 1-0 lead in the assignment, courtesy of their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the opening game in Johannesburg. As they continue to recover from their harrowing defeat in the final of the 2023 World Cup, they won't be keen on making too many unforced changes.

India’s squad for the second and third ODIs vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against South Africa.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan

Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't deliver in the previous game

India's opening combination is bound to stay the same, with the team not having enough options to make changes even if they want to.

B Sai Sudharsan made an impression on ODI debut as he notched up a stylish half-century even as his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply at the other end. The duo will want to fire in unison this time around.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson

Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar are the contenders to replace Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been pulled from the ODI squad to give him some additional time to prepare for the upcoming Test series. India have two options to replace him - Rajat Patidar and Rinku Singh.

This is a decision that could go either way. While Patidar has been around the ODI squad longer, Rinku has become a fixture of the T20I side and has turned in some superb displays in the recent past.

The fact that Shreyas batted at No. 3 in the last game might tilt the scales in favor of Patidar, who is a top-order batter. However, the Men in Blue can't go wrong if they pick Rinku, who has an excellent List A record and clearly possesses all the attributes to succeed at the top level.

The rest of India's middle order should wear a similar look. Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and captain KL Rahul will want to get some time in the middle under their belt in the second ODI.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Axar Patel (left) didn't have much to do in the first ODI

Axar Patel didn't have much to do in the first ODI. He neither batted nor bowled as India coasted to a comfortable eight-wicket win thanks to their fast bowlers. The all-rounder should be more involved on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav is clearly India's first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket

India are unlikely to make any changes in the bowling department despite the presence of Akash Deep, who was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Deepak Chahar.

Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan picked up nine of the 10 South African wickets to fall in the series opener, and they will lead the pace attack once again. Mukesh Kumar will want to bounce back from an indifferent display in the first ODI, while Kuldeep Yadav will have the challenge of bowling to the power-packed Protea middle order.

Yuzvendra Chahal should remain on the bench for now, with Kuldeep clearly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Who should replace Shreyas Iyer in India's XI? Rinku Singh Rajat Patidar 0 votes