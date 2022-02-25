India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Action in the India vs Sri Lanka series shifts from Lucknow to the scenic Dharamsala, with the second T20I all set to be played on Saturday, February 26.

India, who have a 16-man squad for the T20I series, aren't expected to make many changes to the team that thrashed Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the opening game. With most players executing the demands of their roles to perfection, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series before resting and rotating.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Ruturaj Gaikwad was initially in the scheme of things for the first T20I but was ruled out due to wrist pain. There is no further information on his status for the second game, and India might continue with the opening partnership - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan - that hammered Sri Lanka for 111 runs in the previous game. Deepak Hooda could get another run to prove his all-round worth in the middle order if Gaikwad doesn't recover in time.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda

India v England - 2nd T20 International

Batting at No. 3 in India's last two T20Is, Shreyas Iyer has shown excellent intent against both pace and spin. His unbeaten fifty in the previous game was a clear indication of the strides he's taking as a T20 batter and he will get another chance to prove his worth to the side before KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav return.

Sanju Samson didn't get to spend any time in the middle on his comeback to the Indian side but he clearly has the faith of his captain. With Rohit having openly thrown his weight behind the stylish batter, he could be promoted up the order in the second T20I.

Deepak Hooda's three overs were unimpressive in the first T20I, and he might lose his place in the side if Gaikwad is fit. However, signs indicate that the all-rounder will be retained in Dharamsala.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Venkatesh Iyer had a mixed outing in Lucknow as he scalped two wickets, leaked runs in his last over and dropped a catch. But he's becoming more involved in India's plans by the game and will be given an extended run to showcase his wares in both departments.

Ravindra Jadeja's return has added great balance to the Indian side. Rohit claimed that the southpaw could be used up the order more frequently, but he's slated to bat at No. 6 on paper.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

India shouldn't need to make any changes to a bowling attack that feasted against an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting lineup on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal should keep names like Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi on the bench for now.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ravindra Jadeja be used up the order in the T20Is? Yes No 30 votes so far