India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd Test vs Australia

Team India will look to get one step closer to sealing their spot in the final of the World Test Championship with a win in the second Test against Australia, which commences on Friday, February 17 in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test, but the visitors could be a better unit in the second game. Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Travis Head might return to the fray, while a few underperforming players could be dropped.

India, on the other hand, are unlikely to make too many changes to the side. Jaydev Unadkat was released from the squad to participate in the final of the Ranji Trophy, and a few other players are all set to be given a long rope.

India’s Test squad for the second Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test against Australia.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2

Rohit Sharma's Test career as skipper has gotten off to an excellent start. In his third game at the helm, the opener scored a splendid century to help India put on a sizeable first-innings total.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been short of runs. Batting coach Vikram Rathour has thrown his weight behind the under-fire opener, but he's running out of time to justify his immense potential. He should hold onto his place in the side despite Shubman Gill breathing down his neck, but not for long if he doesn't perform.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk)

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli played silly shots to be dismissed in the series opener, and they'll be eyeing getting back amongst the runs in the second Test. Kohli, in particular, will be in the spotlight at his home ground. The former Indian skipper has struggled in Tests of late and desperately needs a big score.

In a welcome boost for Team India, Shreyas Iyer has joined the squad ahead of the Delhi Test. The batter should replace Suryakumar Yadav, who failed to impress on debut in Nagpur, in the playing XI.

KS Bharat couldn't make a contribution with the bat, but he was decent behind the stumps. He will be closely watched in the second Test.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1

India's spin trio are worth their weight in gold. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are invaluable in home conditions, and will go into the second Test high on both confidence and form. How will Australia counter them?

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 3

India might be tempted to play an additional spinner in Kuldeep Yadav if the surface in Delhi appears to be a rank turner, but Ashwin, Axar and Jadeja are more than capable of getting the job done.

Umesh Yadav is a pace option on the bench, but Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj didn't have too much work to do in the first Test and should be retained for this one.

