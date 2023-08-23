India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I against Ireland

Having secured the series by virtue of wins in the opening two games, Team India will look to get through the third and final T20I against Ireland unscathed. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 23 at The Village in Malahide, Dublin.

The Men in Blue could give a few fringe players the chance to make a mark in the dead rubber, especially with some big names returning from injury for this assignment. However, they may also consider going in with an unchanged side for some continuity.

Team India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against Ireland.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad's international career is slowly taking off

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the only two openers in India's squad for the Ireland series. The visitors won't tinker with that combination, especially with Jaiswal searching for a big one and Gaikwad on the back of just his second international fifty.

Middle order: Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

Could Sanju Samson be dropped for Jitesh Sharma to get a chance?

Jitesh Sharma has been warming the bench for a quite a while now, and India could be tempted to give the dynamic keeper-batter his maiden international cap. While it would be exciting if he makes his debut, who will he replace in the middle order?

Sanju Samson (reserve) and Tilak Varma are part of the team's Asia Cup squad. Both need some time in the middle, even if the former played an enterprising cameo in the previous game.

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube batted for the first time in the series in the second T20I and will surely be given a string of games. Moreover, the latter is being viewed as someone who can share sixth-bowling duties, adding to his value to the side.

It remains to be seen if Jitesh makes his debut in the third T20I. If he does, though, someone will have the right to feel aggrieved.

All-rounder: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is yet to pick up a wicket or score a run against Ireland

Shahbaz Ahmed is waiting in the wings for a chance.

With Ireland's lineup being packed with right-handers, Washington Sundar hasn't been able to pick up a wicket in the series. He hasn't been able to score a run either, having faced only one delivery.

Shahbaz is definitely in line to replace Sundar for the final T20I, but the Tamil Nadu man has barely gotten any chances to prove himself out in the middle. It would be rather harsh to drop or rest him.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up four wickets in the series so far

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna returned from long-term injuries recently, and both bowlers are part of India's Asia Cup squad. There is a case for them to be rested after bowling their quota of four overs in each of two games thus far.

This could come down to a call based on how they are feeling heading into the final T20I, and there's been no official word on the same. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan could replace them, and one of the two could just as easily take Arshdeep Singh's spot as well.

It's impossible to predict the direction India will choose. Bumrah was announced as the captain, so he might be fit enough to play three games on the trot. Prasidh, meanwhile, could look to get some more bowling under his belt after conceding a couple of sixes at the death in the previous game.

So India might just go in with an unchanged XI, although all of their fast bowlers are on the chopping block.

Poll : Should India make any changes for the 3rd T20I? Yes No 7 votes