India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs England | January 28, 2025

Team India are currently 2-0 up in the five-match series against England. They will want to seal the deal when they face off against the visitors in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

The Men in Blue were forced into a couple of changes for the previous game. Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have been added to the squad, and the duo, who weren't available for selection in the previous game, could be considered for this one. India might also ponder a change or two to their team combination, which has been unorthodox so far.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against England.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson haven't quite fired in unison so far in the series, but the duo will get another chance to do so on a batting-friendly surface in Rajkot. The England fast bowlers' pace and bounce has troubled the latter, but he can be backed to come good soon.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel

In the previous game, India brought in Dhruv Jurel for the injured Rinku Singh. While there is a chance that either Dube or Ramandeep could replace Jurel, who failed to deliver in the previous game, the young keeper-batter is likely to get another chance to push his case.

The rest of the middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Suryakumar Yadav will want to get back among the runs, while Tilak Varma will have an eye on sustaining his ongoing purple patch. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will make up the rest of the lineup.

Lower Order: Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

India went in with another spin-heavy lineup in the previous T20I in Chennai, but Rajkot's batting-friendly surface might demand an additional pacer. With Washington Sundar adding batting depth and having the faith of the support staff, Ravi Bishnoi could be the one to make way for Mohammed Shami, whose potential return will be watched closely.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the pace and spin departments respectively, with both bowlers being in excellent form. Harshit Rana might have to wait for his turn.

