India's predicted playing XI for the 4th T20I vs England | January 31, 2025

Team India are all set to lock horns with England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, January 31. The encounter will be contested at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The Men in Blue currently hold a 2-1 lead in the three-match series. While they triumphed in contrasting fashions in the first two encounters of the rubber in Kolkata and Chennai respectively, they went down in Rajkot to help the visitors stay alive.

India have been hit by the injury bug in the series, and a change or two has always been on the cards.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the fourth T20I against England.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson haven't quite fired in unison so far. While the former has failed to convert his starts twice in a row following his brilliant half-century in the opening T20I, the latter has been troubled by the express pace and bounce of Jofra Archer. The duo will want to click in tandem in Pune.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel

India are expected to retain a largely similar middle order, with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya being fixtures in the side along with spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. There's no real scope for any of these players to be rested, particularly with Suryakumar and Hardik not being anywhere close to their best batting form.

Dhruv Jurel has played the last two T20Is following an injury to Rinku Singh, but assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that the latter has recovered. So Rinku could reclaim his place in the XI, with Jurel unfortunately dropping out despite not getting a real chance to prove his worth.

Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh are part of the squad, but they might have to wait a bit longer for their turn.

Lower Order: Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

Washington Sundar looks a bit out of place in the T20I side, and it wouldn't be a surprise if India chose to drop him. But Gautam Gambhir is a big fan of batting depth, and with England likely to add another left-hander in the form of Jacob Bethell, Sundar could be persisted with.

Ravi Bishnoi has been off-color in the series so far and is another contender to be dropped. However, the leg-spinner could prove useful against an England batting lineup that has, on the whole, looked all at sea against spin.

Mohammed Shami, who bowled three overs in Rajkot, will want to complete his full quota of overs this time. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana might have to remain on the bench, although both of them being part of the XI would be welcome for the hosts.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been the pick of the bowlers in the series so far, will want to continue in the same vein.

