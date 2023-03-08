India's predicted playing XI for the 4th Test vs Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is finally living up to its billing, with Team India and Australia locked in an enticing battle.

The hosts clinched the first two games of the series by fairly convincing margins, although they were made to work for their win in Delhi. In the third Test in Indore, however, the Aussies came roaring back with a nine-wicket win.

Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which will be played in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9, Rohit Sharma and Co. will know that they can’t be trigger-happy and make loads of changes. At the same time, though, they might have to tweak the side slightly.

India’s Test squad for the fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the fourth Test against Australia.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma had a tough outing in Indore

India's openers endured tough outings in Indore. While both of Rohit Sharma's dismissals came under scrutiny, young Shubman Gill played a hugely irresponsible shot in the second innings.

Rohit and Gill will need to contribute heavily in the fourth Test if the hosts are to get over the line. Up against Mitchell Starc and the in-form Aussie spinners, the openers will have their task cut out for them.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk)

Virat Kohli has been a disappointment in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia haven't found it too tough to bowl to India's middle order in the series thus far.

Cheteshwar Pujara has made crucial second-innings contributions in each of the last two Tests and seems to be finding his rhythm. He too has been guilty of playing a couple of uncharacteristically extravagant shots to be dismissed, though.

Virat Kohli has the lowest average among the top 10 run-getters in the series and needs to get his act together in Ahmedabad. The former skipper has endured a miserable time in Test cricket over the last three years, and time is running out.

Shreyas Iyer hasn't been able to replicate his Test form from the previous calendar year yet. But he played an important innings in the second innings of the Indore Test and will look to inject some momentum into the contest with his strokeplay.

There was some talk about the hosts bringing in Ishan Kishan, who has spent a considerable amount of time batting in the nets, for the final Test. However, in the pre-match press conference, Rohit threw his weight behind KS Bharat, who has been good behind the stumps. The keeper-batter, however, needs to step up with the bat.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin [left] has looked slightly off-color

India's all-rounders are indispensable. Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker in the series thus far with two Player of the Match awards to his name, while Ravichandran Ashwin is third on the wickets charts despite appearing to be slightly off-color.

Axar Patel, meanwhile, has been a curious case. He hasn't had much to do with the ball, and when he has bowled, he hasn't been effective. But the southpaw has appeared to be one of the most technically sound batters against spin and might earn a promotion or two in the final Test.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami could return to the side for the final Test

Mohammad Shami was rested for the third Test as India slumped to a tough defeat. He should be back for the Ahmedabad encounter at the expense of Mohammed Siraj, who has scored one run and picked up one wicket in the three matches thus far.

Umesh Yadav was handed an opportunity in Indore and made the most of it. He should retain his place in the side and partner Shami in the pace attack.

