India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England

With the first game of much anticipated five-Test series between two powerhouses of world cricket done and dusted, all eyes are set for the next encounter at the historic ground of Lord's in London.

If the Test at Edgbaston was a trailer to how this series might pan out for the course of next six weeks, then 2nd Test at Lord's will be a test of character for both the teams as India look to stage a comeback while England will hope to put the visitors on mat by taking a 2-0 lead.

As numbers say, this hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the hosts in past few years in the whites. And on the contrary, their opponents have enjoyed some decent success for a good period of time with World Cup victory in 1983 and the Natwest Final win in 2002 being the most memorable of the lot.

Virat Kohli led side would take some confidence from their last Test appearance at Lord's which they won by 95 runs to secure their solitary victory on the entire tour. On the similar lines, we take a leaf out of the history books to revisit India's last 5 Test appearances at Lord's:

#5. 2nd Test, Jun 20-24 1996

After the loss in the first of the three-match Test series, India were at the backfoot as they head into the 2nd game at Lord's. Under the captaincy of M Azharuddin, the visitors took some bold decisions to give two rookies a go in the all-important encounter with the Test series at stake. The game saw two of India's finest batsmen take centre stage at the historic venue as they batted so as to announce their arrival that they belonged to this level.

Bowling out the hosts for 344 in the first innings, India replied with a healthy 429 courtesy some show from the debutants as Sourav Ganguly's scored his maiden century and Rahul Dravid propelled his way to a well made 95, an innings of immense control that asserted hope for the future.

However, India couldn't bowl out England in the 2nd innings and the match ended in a draw. This game ever since has been a great addition to Indian cricket history and is known for the birth of India's two future stars as they go onto rule the world for the course of next 10-15 years.

Result: Match Drawn

