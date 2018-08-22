India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted XI for 4th Test

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 22 Aug 2018, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

After being 2-0 down in the series, India fought back with grit and determination to win their first match of the series. Having won the third Test comprehensively by 203 runs, India has now made the scoreline 2-1 in favor of England.

It was as an all-around performance from the Indian team as every player contributed in India's first win of the Test series. Having demolished England at Trent Bridge, the Indian team will now head to the picturesque The Rose Bowl in Southampton for the fourth Test which will be starting from 30th of August.

The selectors are yet to announce the Indian Test squad for the remainder of the series. After having taken some due notes from the performances of the first three Tests, the selectors are expected to make some changes to the squad for the last two Tests.

Thus, in this feature, we will be looking at India's probable squad for the remainder of the series and India's predicted XI for the fourth Test.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul seemed to have hit the right chord at the right time with some exuberant performances in the third Test. Although they both failed to convert their good starts into the fifties and hundreds, it was a sense of positivity that put them in commanding position in the course of the match.

Shikhar Dhawan started the series on a sorry note with a string of low scores in the first match. Consequently, he was left out from the playing for Lord's Test. However, Vijay's undoing performances saw Dhawan coming back to the XI for the third Test. Hence, aggregating 79 runs in the third Test, Dhawan did a fair job.

Although Rahul seems to have some problems with swing and pace, it would be too futile to drop Rahul for the remainder of the series and the fourth Test. Firstly, because, Rahul has a lot to offer on the plate and, secondly, Vijay has been on the downhill in the recent past.

Thus, India is least likely to tinker the opening combination for the fourth Test unless and until there are injury concerns.

1 / 6 NEXT