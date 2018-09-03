India's probable XI for the 5th Test

The fourth Test is all over. England has won by 60 runs and India's batting has let them down again.

Post-tea, India lost their last six wickets for 58 runs. Chasing a tricky target of 245, India were always going to fall short. It was on the cards as it was the fourth day of the Test match and India was batting in the fourth innings.

India has never chased a target of 200 plus outside the sub-continent in the past three decades and today was no different.

India would now look to win the fifth Test and end the series on a high. A few changes are expected in the playing XI. So, let's take a look at the probable XI for India in the fifth Test.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

KL Rahul has been out-of-form in the whole series and could be replaced by Shaw in the fifth Test. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting new talent for India. He is a batsman with a solid technique which is required in English conditions and could be given the opportunity to open for India.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan is likely to retain his place in the XI. His left-handed batting brings an extra dimension to the Indian batting lineup. He hasn't had a great series so far and would like to score some runs in the last Test.

