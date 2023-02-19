India’s squad for ODIs vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja returns, Jaydev Unadkat included for three-match series

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in India's one-day squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will be played following the conclusion of the Test series. The 34-year-old last played a one-day match for India in July 2022.

Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who led Saurashtra to victory in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal, claiming nine wickets, has also been named in the one-day squad. Unadkat last played an ODI for India in November 2013.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 as well as the three one-dayers on Sunday, February 19.

The official BCCI release stated that skipper Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya will lead the team in Rohit’s absence in the first one-dayer.

Like the Tests, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not been named in the Indian squad for the one-dayers as well.

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the first one-dayer in Mumbai on March 17. The second game will be played in Vizag on March 19 and the third Chennai on March 22.

Under-fire batter KL Rahul retains his place in the one-day team as well.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

