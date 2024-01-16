India's strongest playing XI for the first 2 Tests vs England

One of the most highly anticipated series in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle will kick off later this month, with India and England set to lock horns in a five-Test rubber.

The hosts have announced their squad for the first two Tests, which will be held at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam respectively. Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup, hasn't been named as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

India’s squad for the first two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Below is India's strongest playing XI for the first two Tests against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma is one of India's best players of spin in Tests

Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't cover themselves in glory on their tour of South Africa, but conditions were admittedly tough for batting. There's no better pair right now, and both players are very good against spin. So they should retain their places at the top of the order, with Rohit being the captain, of course.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli was at his best in South Africa

Shubman Gill isn't at his best at No. 3, where he has often been exposed to new-ball swing. But he deserves a run in the position at home, where that is unlikely to trouble him as much. The 24-year-old will need to have a convincing series against England.

Virat Kohli was India's best batter against South Africa and will be absolutely crucial against England as well. The No. 4 batter will want to come up with another prolific home series.

Shreyas Iyer might not be one of the first names on the teamsheet away from home, but few batters are as good on turning tracks as he is. Considered a master of dealing with tough conditions, the gritty batter is currently one of India's best options in the subcontinent.

There have been reports that KL Rahul might not be handed the gloves for the England series after taking up the responsibility for the first time in South Africa. That might not be the worst decision, since keeping against spin on low tracks is a serious challenge even for a specialist keeper.

Unfortunately KS Bharat inspires virtually no confidence with the bat, and Dhruv Jurel is still very inexperienced and might not be able to step into the cauldron that the India vs England series will inevitably morph into. So despite clear concerns regarding whether Rahul will be able to come good behind the stumps, he might be their best option at the moment.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Ravichandran Ashwin remains a deadly weapon at home

India's trio of spin-bowling all-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - have been close to impossible to counter at home.

There is the option of playing Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Axar to add some variety to the attack, and the left-arm wrist-spinner might have more success on balanced pitches.

But turners are expected, and the batting value Axar adds can't be discounted. The 29-year-old is a seriously good player of spin and could be moved up the order if the situation demands it.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah has an excellent record in India

Home conditions are likely to force India to play just two frontline fast bowlers. With Mohammed Shami missing, the choice is straightforward. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the side's best options right now, although their workload will need to be managed carefully over the course of the five-match series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should KL Rahul be India's keeper during the first two Tests against England? Yes No 7 votes