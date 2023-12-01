India's strongest playing XI for the ODI series vs South Africa

Team India will embark on their first ODI assignment following their disappointing loss in the 2023 World Cup final when they face off against South Africa in a three-match series later this month. The opening game will be played in Johannesburg on December 17.

The Men in Blue have understandably named a second-string squad for the assignment. Not only do the first-choice ODI stars need a break from the format, but the series overlaps with a couple of red-ball games that feature nearly the entire touring party.

India’s squad for the ODIs vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Despite that, though, the visitors will have a capable side to put out. Here is India's strongest playing XI for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan

India could field a new-look opening combination in South Africa

India are extremely short on opening options in their ODI squad for the South Africa tour.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a shoo-in. Sai Sudharsan should also be in line to make his ODI debut after an excellent run of form at the domestic, India A and Indian Premier League (IPL) levels.

Rajat Patidar has a minor case to be Gaikwad's partner, as a technically sound batter. However, Patidar isn't a frontline opener and should be behind Sudharsan in the ODI pecking order.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh could make his ODI debut in South Africa

Sanju Samson should join Patidar on the bench in the Rainbow Nation, with KL Rahul establishing himself as India's first-choice keeper with his excellent displays in the lead-up to and during the 2023 World Cup. Rahul is expected to bat at No. 5, with some fresh faces around him.

Tilak Varma was among those in contention to be part of India's World Cup squad. While that didn't materialize, he is a long-term option who can contribute in multiple departments. The 21-year-old should thus be preferred ahead of Patidar and Samson.

Rinku Singh hasn't made his ODI debut yet, but that seems like a matter of time. Having all the ingredients to succeed at the highest level, the southpaw is bound to make his bow in the format against South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has established himself as a mainstay across formats. He is the ideal choice to bat at No. 3, with Virat Kohli not in the mix for the ODIs.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Axar Patel will play the ODIs but not the T20Is

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the only two all-rounders in India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour. The former is clearly a better option, having come up with meaningful displays in both departments over the last couple of years.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the few World Cup stars in India's squad

Arshdeep Singh doesn't have much of a case to be picked ahead of the other three fast bowlers in the squad - Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar. While Chahar offers batting ability, Mukesh and Avesh seem to be in much better form than Arshdeep right now.

Kuldeep Yadav should certainly be ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, with the latter having dished out mediocre displays for several years. The left-arm wrist-spinner is one of the few Indian World Cup stars who will strap up against South Africa.

