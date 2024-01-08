India's strongest playing XI for the T20I series vs Afghanistan

Team India are gearing up to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the opening encounter scheduled to take place in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The main narrative surrounding the series is the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo have been named in the squad after more than a year away from the shortest format at the international level. At the same time, many big names, including Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, aren't part of the contingent due to various reasons.

Team India's squad for the Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

So how can India line up during the assignment? Here is their strongest playing XI for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill might have to drop to the bench

Rohit Sharma has been named as the skipper, and while his performances in T20Is haven't exactly merited his inclusion, it's safe to say he belongs in the strongest XI. Other captains, including Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, aren't in the mix, and Rohit has led India well in the longer white-ball format.

The pressure will be on the opener to deliver, especially given his consistent failures at the top of the order in T20s. If he doesn't come good, the ax might finally fall.

Shubman Gill hasn't done much of note in T20Is apart from his century in the format, and his last few dismissals have been rather concerning. While the youngster is bound to find his feet soon, the current composition of the squad means that he might have to drop to the bench.

There is simply no looking past Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose aggression and well-roundedness make for a world-class T20 opener in the making. The southpaw has already made a few invaluable contributions and is close to nailing down his spot.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Virat Kohli is ideally used at the top of the order, but he might have to bat at No. 3 against Afghanistan. His gears in the middle overs and attacking game against spin will need to improve.

Without Suryakumar, Tilak Varma is likely to get a few more opportunities to impress. The young left-hander has been shunted up and down the order of late, and No. 4 could be ideal for him. He will also serve as the sixth bowling option.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicket-keepers named in the squad. The former has played less T20I cricket recently but might still be a better bet, having recently compiled his maiden international century.

Jitesh is a dynamic player, so India can't really go wrong if they pick him. However, his shot selection still needs some work, and Samson might be a more finished product as of now.

Rinku Singh has been simply special ever since making his international debut and is guaranteed to be part of the middle order. He will be India's designated finisher.

Once again, Shivam Dube might have to be content with a role on the bench. There is a case for him to be picked ahead of Tilak due to the additional pace option he provides, but his bowling hasn't inspired enough confidence at any level.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja has been left out of the T20I squad

Axar Patel will be ahead of Washington Sundar in the pecking order. The left-hander showed improved bowling against Australia and will be keen on carrying that form forward. He will also want more chances to spend some time in the middle with the bat.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Ravi Bishnoi bowls: India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

India have picked only three pacers in the squad in Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. All three of them need to play to give the side some beef in the bowling department.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-fer recently, but Ravi Bishnoi, who was the Player of the Series against Australia, might just be a better option right now. The right-arm leg-spinner can bowl in the powerplay and can also take on a defensive role if required.

India, however, might be leaning towards Kuldeep.

