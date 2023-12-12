India's strongest playing XI for the Test series vs South Africa

Team India will take on South Africa in their second assignment of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, with the first of two Tests to commence on Boxing Day later this month.

After losing the final in consecutive World Test Champioship editions, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be intent on going one step further this time around. Arguably their biggest challenge will be in the Rainbow Nation, where they have never won a Test series.

Luckily for India, they will have a near full-strength squad to choose from. Rishabh Pant is the only notable absentee, with Mohammed Shami reportedly on track to recover in time for the rubber. With that, though, come selection questions.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

Here's India's strongest playing XI for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma has morphed into a world-class Test opener

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting in India's last series against West Indies and did exceedingly well. Despite the return of KL Rahul, who has proven himself to be a reliable opener in overseas conditions, Rohit and Jaiswal might be the visitors' best bet at the top of the order.

Ishan Kishan is the other wicket-keeper in India's squad, and playing him in South Africa isn't a particularly enticing option. Rahul, who was splendid behind the wickets in the World Cup, should be handed the gloves. And if that happens, he certainly can't open.

Irrespective of that, Jaiswal made a prolific start to his Test career against the Windies, and it would be harsh to drop him. Ruturaj Gaikwad, meanwhile, should be a backup for now.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli will need to rein in his drives outside off

Shubman Gill's best position in Tests isn't No. 3. The youngster has been found wanting against inswing on quite a few occasions in the recent past, despite India's quest to make him bat in the top three.

However, their options are rather limited right now, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane out of the picture. Rahul can't bat at No. 3 if he keeps wickets, and Virat Kohli moving up doesn't seem feasible either. Shreyas Iyer is another option, but the middle-order batter has even more prominent technical weaknesses than Gill.

So Gill could slot in at No. 3, with Kohli and Shreyas following him in the batting order. Rahul could round off the top six and could even drop to No. 7 if India want to hand Ravindra Jadeja a promotion, as they've done in the past.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Can Ravichandran Ashwin finally become a regular in overseas conditions?

Ravindra Jadeja is arguably India's most important player in Test cricket and will have a massive role to play in the Rainbow Nation with both bat and ball. The southpaw has been remarkably consistent in the format, even overseas.

When it comes to the No. 8 spot, the team management will have to think long and hard. India have left Ravichandran Ashwin out of their side on several occasions while playing away from home, and while it hasn't ended well, it still seems like a viable strategy.

But Ashwin is a genuine match-winner, and his bowling has evolved enough to suggest that he shouldn't be dropped irrespective of the venue. He could turn out to be a better pick than Shardul Thakur, whose bowling hasn't been consistent at all.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah will be India's Test vice-captain against South Africa

Prasidh Krishna's height and consequent ability to extract bounce make him a genuine threat in South African conditions. But should India be brave enough to hand him a debut in the high-octane series?

Prasidh returned from a long-term injury ahead of the World Cup and hasn't been in great bowling rhythm since then. India should ideally stick to the incumbent fast bowlers despite the lanky pacer's unique skillset, especially if they go in with three specialist quicks.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the obvious picks. There is a cloud hanging over Shami's fitness, and if he doesn't make the grade, Prasidh is the straightforward replacement.

Mukesh Kumar's best format is Tests, but he should be behind the rest in the pecking order.

