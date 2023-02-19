India's World Test Championship final qualification scenarios (updated) after win in 2nd Test vs Australia

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Australia and inch a step closer to the mega event's summit clash. Courtesy of the win in Delhi on Sunday (February 19), India's points percentage has increased to 64.06.

The Aussies continue to be the number one team in the ICC World Test Championship points table, but their points percentage has reduced to 66.67 after losses in the first two Tests of the series.

A close contest was expected between India and Australia in the series, but the home side has tormented the Pat Cummins-led outfit thus far. India won the first two Tests inside three days, thanks to spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular exploits.

How can India qualify for World Test Championship Final?

The top two teams of the ICC World Test Championship points table will make it to the final. In this article, we will look at India's updated scenarios after the big win against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Scenario #1: India win series 2-0

India vs Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

If Australia make a comeback and stop India winning the two remaining Tests, the visitors will qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final. They will have 63.16% points in their tally if they draw the next two games in Indore and Ahmedabad.

India, in that case, will be reliant on New Zealand. They will have to hope that the reigning WTC champions do not lose 2-0 against Sri Lanka in their upcoming series. If Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by that scoreline and India beat Australia 2-0, Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the final.

Scenario #2: India win 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0

Looking at their performance in the first two games of the series, India are the favourites to win 4-0. That will confirm India a place in the World Test Championship final later this year by topping the points table with a win% of 68.06.

Australia's points percentage will sink below 60 if they lose the series 4-0. The possibility of a India-Sri Lanka final will increase if Australia lose the ongoing series by that scoreline.

If the Aussies lose 3-0 or 3-1, they will qualify for the World Test Championship Final along with India. The Pat Cummins-led outfit will look to deny India at least another win in the series to ensure their qualification fpr the WTC Final.

Scenario #3: India win 2-1 or draw 2-2

Given how Australia played in the first two Tests, it seems highly unlikely that they will win a Test on this tour. However, as all the possibilities are being explored, here's how things will stand in case the series ends 2-1 or 2-2.

A 2-1 win for India will make them reliant on New Zealand once again. Even a 2-2 draw will result in the same scenario. For India to qualify for the WTC final after a 2-1 win or a 2-2 draw, New Zealand will have to stop Sri Lanka from winning either of their two Tests.

