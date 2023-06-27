India schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete India match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Hosts India will begin their ICC 2023 World Cup campaign with a tough match against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8. The same was revealed on Tuesday (June 27) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the 2023 World Cup at an event in Mumbai.

As per the schedule, Team India’s second match will be against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. That will be followed by the marquee India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, followed by a clash against their bogey team in ICC events, New Zealand, on October 22 in Dharamshala.

The hosts will then face defending champions England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29. Next, India will take on a qualifier on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai followed by a clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

India’s league games in the ICC 2023 World Cup will conclude with a clash against a qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.

A total of ten teams are taking part in World Cup 2023. Eight teams have been confirmed, while the remaining two will make it from the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, currently underway in Zimbabwe.

The league stage will be played in a round-robin format, which will be followed by the semifinals on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. The 2023 Cricket World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India schedule for 2023 World Cup

Below is Team India’s schedule for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup:

October 8: India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai [2PM IST]

October 11: India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi [2PM IST]

October 15: India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad [2PM IST]

October 19: India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune [2PM IST]

October 22: India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala [2PM IST]

October 29: India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow [2PM IST]

November 2: India vs Qualifier, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai [2PM IST]

November 5: India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata [2PM IST]

November 11: India vs Qualifier, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru [2PM IST]

