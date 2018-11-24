×
India still have plenty of questions to answer ahead of Australia Test series

P R Srinivasan
188   //    24 Nov 2018, 16:47 IST

India's top-order combination remains a mystery
India's top-order combination remains a mystery

With Shikhar Dhawan not finding a place in the squad for the Test series against Australia, it seems that only one slot has a fixed player to its name in the Indian team now- No 4 which belongs to Virat Kohli, the skipper.

Prithvi Shaw is likely to open the innings while Murali Vijay or KL Rahul would partner him against Australia. Vijay was dropped on the back of a series of low scores in England but seems to be back among the runs based on his county form, which would boost his confidence if not anything else. While he lends solidity which India is in earnest need of, his ability to score runs and convert starts have been questioned of late.

KL Rahul has not done enough justice to his talent. Big scores aren't too far away when he's batting but he has a knack of getting out when it looks as if he is set for more. To begin with, it may not be surprising if India goes into the first Test with Shaw and Vijay at the top. Shaw, though young, seems ready for the challenge and when in form, keeps the scoreboard ticking at a fairly high rate.

With the under-fire (for his comments during the series against England) coach Ravi Shastri indicating that there would be less chopping and changing this time, Cheteshwar Pujara looks certain to bat at No 3 - his calm head and patience are virtues worth having against a bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood.

With Kohli at Number four, Ajinkya Rahane appears to be a good choice at No 5. He would be itching to prove his critics wrong and come out with good returns from the series - an encore of the last series in Australia would be beneficial to India.

Who comes in at No.6?

When it comes to the middle and lower order, assuming that India plays three fast bowlers and a spinner, there are two spots left. Rishabh Pant is almost certain to don the role of wicketkeeper-batsman - although his temperament needs attention going by the way he got out against West Indies and Australia in his last two T20Is.

India have Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari to choose from for the remaining No 6 spot. Rohit Sharma may find himself in though.

Indians should also be clever in making changes if required - KL Rahul could come in if the openers do not click - he may even find a place in the team as a one down batsman - but chances of Indians doing that in the first Test seems faint. Ajinkya Rahane' s place has been questioned several times too.

If R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja is included (both do not seem to stand a chance of playing together) over Kuldeep Yadav, it could strengthen the tail but at the expense of a wrist spinner who seems to be causing enough worries for the batsmen. Parthiv Patel is also back among the thick of things but he would most certainly be not in the team as a specialist batsman though.

While Indians have traditionally batted well in Australia compared to their performances in England and can handle bounce better than swing, it remains to be seen how they cope up with an Australian team having a good fast bowling unit along with spinner Nathan Lyon. Most of the batsmen in the current squad have done well in Australia but a combined effort with the batting rallying around Virat Kohli whose valiant efforts in England went in vain because of the lack of support would stand India in good stead.

If the batsmen can put on healthy totals on board, the bowling definitely has the potential to win games - the Australian batting without David Warner or Steve Smith seems ordinary but the replacements would be hungry to prove a point or two.

Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman came close to winning a series in Australia and it would be a great achievement if Virat Kohli's men can do it

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
P R Srinivasan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
