India's team to Bangladesh in 2000: Where are they now?

A look at the whereabouts of the eleven players who represented India in Bangladesh's first ever Test match in 2000.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 12:05 IST

It has taken some time, but The Tigers, as they are called, finally make their way to India for a Test series. It is difficult to pinpoint as to why they did not do so in the last sixteen years, but differing financial resources of the two cricket boards seems to be the most likely cause.

Although the rivalry isn’t as highly anticipated as that of India and Pakistan, the enthusiastic, and a tad overzealous Bangladeshi fans make it a point to hype things up before any major fixture involving the two teams. Against India however, they still haven’t won even one out of the eight matches that the two teams have played.

Their Test journey started in November 2000, when Sourav Ganguly, on his first tour as a Test captain, led a strong side across the border for Bangladesh’s first match in the whites. As many had expected, India trumped the newest Test entrants by nine wickets, but the hosts did give them a fight in the first innings by scoring 400.

As the Bangladeshi’s return for the away leg sixteen years hence, we take a look at Ganguly’s team that cut the inauguration ribbon in Dhaka: