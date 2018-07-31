India tour of England 2018: England's landmark Test and a statistical overview of the Tests between India and England in England over the years

England Cricket Team

England Cricket Team is on the verge of attaining a major landmark in the longest and most enduring format of the game on 1st August 2018. The first game of the five-match Test series between India and England at Edgbaston will see them become the first team in cricket history to play 1000 Tests. Interestingly, it was India and England who contested in the 2000th Test match which was played at Lord's on 21st July 2011.

Out of the 999 Tests played by England till date since their debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1877, they have won 357 Tests and lost 297 Tests with 345 ending in draws.

Even though 13 sides (including the ICC World XI side) have played at least one Test match, only 4 of them have managed to play 500 Tests - England, Australia, West Indies and India.

Now let us have a look at how each side has fared in Test cricket:

A Statistical overview of the Test matches between India and England in England over the years:

India's winning streak in limited overs cricket came to an end recently, when they lost to England in the three-match ODI series. Prior to the start of the ODI series, India managed to beat both Ireland and England convincingly in the shortest format of the game.

Though India might have fared well in the shorter versions of the game,the real challenge for this exuberant Indian side lies ahead in the upcoming days when they find ways to tackle the pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. But, several experts believe that the current bunch of Indian cricketers under Virat Kohli have the potential to outsmart any opponent in any condition.

With proven match-winners in their ranks, this is India's best chance to return from the United Kingdom with a Test series win under its belt.

How India have fared on Test tours to England previously:

India have managed to win only 6 out of the 57 matches they have played in England

Top 5 run scorers for India against England in England:

1. Sachin Tendulkar- 1575 runs from 17 matches at an average of 54.31

2. Rahul Dravid- 1376 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.80

3. Sunil Gavaskar- 1152 runs from 16 matches at an average of 41.14

4. Dilip Vengsarkar- 960 runs from 13 matches at an average of 48.09

5. Sourav Ganguly- 915 runs from 9 matches at an average of 65.35

Top 5 run scorers for England against India in England:

1. Graham Gooch- 1134 runs from 10 matches at an average of 66.70

2. Ian Bell- 991 runs from 12 matches at an average of 52.15

3. Michael Vaughan- 910 runs from 7 matches at an average of 75.83

4. Kevin Pietersen- 878 runs from 7 matches at an average of 79.81

5. Alastair Cook- 869 runs from 12 matches at an average of 48.27

Top 5 wicket-takers for India against England in England:

1. Kapil Dev- 43 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 39.18

2. Anil Kumble- 36 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 41.41

3. Bishan Singh Bedi- 35 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 38.08

4. BS Chandrasekhar- 31 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 33.96

5. Zaheer Khan- 31 wickets from 8 matches at an average of 27.96

Top 5 wicket-takers for England against India in England:

1. James Anderson- 60 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 25.88

2. Fred Trueman- 53 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 14.84

3. Sir Alec Bedser- 44 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 13.11

4. Stuart Broad- 44 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 17.79

5. Ray Illingworth- 31 wickets from 8 matches at an average of 19.09

Bowling Figures:

Best bowling figures in an innings by an English bowler against India in England: 8/52 by Fred Trueman at Manchester on 17th July 1952.

Best bowling figures in an innings by an Indian bowler against England in England: 7/74 by Ishant Sharma at Lord's on 17th July 2014.

Highest Scores:

Highest score by an Indian batsman against England in England: 221 by Sunil Gavaskar at The Oval on 30th August 1979.

Highest score by an English batsman against India in England: 333 by Graham Gooch at Lord's on 26th July 1990.

Team Totals:

Highest team total by India against England in England: 664 at The Oval on 9th August 2007.

Lowest team total by India against England in England: 42 at Lord's on 20th June 1974.

Highest team total by England against India in England: 710/7 decl at Birmingham on 10th August 2011.

Lowest team total by England against India in England: 101 at The Oval on 19th August 1971.

Centuries:

Most centuries by an Indian batsman against England in England: 6 hundreds by Rahul Dravid

Most centuries by an English batsman against India in England: 4 hundreds by Graham Gooch, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

Five Wicket Hauls:

Most five-wicket hauls by an English bowler against India in England: 4 five-wicket hauls by Sir Alec Bedser

Most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler against England in England: 2 five-wicket hauls by BS Chandrasekhar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, Vinoo Mankad, Mohammad Nissar and Surendranath.

Fielding:

Most fielding dismissals effected by an Indian wicket-keeper against England in England: 36 catches by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Most fielding dismissals effected by an English wicket-keeper against India in England: 40 catches and 1 stumping by Matt Prior.

Most catches by an English fielder against India in England: 18 catches by Alastair Cook.

Most catches by an Indian fielder against England in England: 19 catches by Rahul Dravid.