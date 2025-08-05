India upcoming matches 2025: Team India schedule after ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

India beat England by six runs at The Oval on Monday, August 4 to level the scintillating five-match Test series 2-2. With the nail-biting triumph, the visitors also registered their narrowest victory in Test cricket in terms of runs, bringing a dramatic end to a terrific series.Day 5 of The Oval Test began with England needing 35 for victory and India four wickets. Mohammed Siraj dismissed overnight batters Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (9) to lift the visitors. Prasidh Krishna then knocked over Josh Tongue for a duck before Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson (17) to bowl India to a famous win.India were earlier scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh from August 17 to 31. That series has now been officially rescheduled to September 2026. India's next assignment will now be the Asia Cup in the UAE. Following the conclusion of the England tour, we take a look at the complete list of India's upcoming matches.Asia Cup 2025Team India will play feature in the eight-nation 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played from September 9 to September 28. India have been placed in Group A. September 10: Match 2, India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM)September 14: Match 6, India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (7:30 PM)September 19: Match 12, India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM)West Indies tour of India 2025West Indies will play two Tests in India from October 2 to October 14.October 2 to October 6: 1st Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9:30 AM)October 10 to October 14: 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9:30 AM)India tour of Australia 2025The Men in Blue will play three one-dayers and five T20Is during their white-ball tour of Australia from October 19 to November 8.October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (9:00 AM)October 23: 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM)October 25: 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM)October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)South Africa tour of India 2025South Africa will be in India for an all-format tour consisting two Tests, three one-dayers and five T20I matches from November 14 to December 19.November 14 to November 18: 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, (9:30 AM)November 22 to November Nov 26: 2nd Test, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (9:30 AM)November 30: 1st ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (1:30 PM)December 3: 2nd ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (1:30 PM)December 6: 3rd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (1:30 PM)December 9: 1st T20I, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (7:00 PM)December 11: 2nd T20I, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh (7:00 PM)December 14: 3rd T20I Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:00 PM)December 17: 4th T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:00 PM)December 19: 5th T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:00 PM)New Zealand tour of India 2026The Kiwis will play three ODIs and five T20Is in India from January 11 to January 31 at the start of 2026.January 11: 1st ODI, BCA Stadium, Vadodara (1:30 PM) January 14: 2nd ODI, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot (1:30 PM)January 18: 3rd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (1:30 PM)January 21: 1st T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur (7:00 PM)January 23: 2nd T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (7:00 PM)January 25: 3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 PM)January 28: 4th T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:00 PM)January 31: 5th T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)India tour of England 2026The Men in Blue will tour England for a while ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is from July 1 to July 19. July 1: 1st T20I, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street (11:00 PM)July 4: 2nd T20I, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (7:00 PM)July 7: 3rd T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11:00 PM)July 9: 4th T20I, County Ground, Bristol (11:00 PM)July 11: 5th T20I, The Rose Bowl, Southampton (11:00 PM)July 14: 1st ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham (5:30 PM)July 16: 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (5:30 PM)July 19: 3rd ODI, Lord's, London (3:30 PM)(Note: Schedule is as per details available and could be subject to change)