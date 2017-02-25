India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points
The underestimated Australian team underlined the importance of ample preparation
Before the Australians even stepped onto Indian soil, they were completely written off by most of the critics and former players. In the wake of England’s miseries against India, Australia had named a spinner-heavy squad and were well-prepared to counter the Indian spinners.
But the first impression they created in the warm-up game was different. The team from Down Under did not have a comfortable game against India ‘A’ where Shreyas Iyer scored a double century.
However, in a spectacular turn-around of events, it was Australia who had India on the mat right from the beginning of the Test match. The first day highlighted Australia’s grit whereas the second day witnessed a poor batting display from the Indian side.
Well, Day 3 of the first Test was expected to be the penultimate day of the first Test match between the two sides but credit to the Australian spinners because the match ended after few minutes of the third session of the play.
Here are the 5 talking points of the third and surprisingly the last day of the first of the four Test matches: