India vs Australia 2017: 5 reasons why India should play 7 specialist batsmen in Bangalore

The Indian batting needs a boost in confidence and Karun Nair should be picked in the starting XI.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 15:52 IST

The first Test in Pune was a debacle in every sense for the Indian Cricket team. The Virat Kohli-led team was brought crashing down on a surface where the hosts were expected to walk all over the Australians. 333 runs was the difference between the two teams and despite the difficult surface, this was a colossal defeat for the team which was unbeaten for 19 Tests.

There will be plenty of bruised egos in the Indian camp and as Kohli and his boys look to launch a counterattack, there are few tweaks they should make to their approach going into the second Test in Bangalore.

Extra Cover: Pune pitch rated as poor by ICC match referee

The team composition needs a relook and knowing Virat Kohli and his tinkering traits one would not be surprised if he goes into the second Test with a new team.

Here in this list, we advocate for the inclusion of a specialist batsman in Karun Nair instead of Jayant Yadav who could miss out.

#5 More depth to the batting

A specialist batsman would ease nerves

After the miserable meltdown in Pune, India would want a specialist batsman walking out at number 6 to arrest any such slides in the future. Over the years, the Indian batting has been notorious to collapses and the team management would want to iron out this flaw sooner rather than later.

Karun Nair was benched after his superb triple hundred to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane but after the collapse in Pune he should be back in the fray as he has the technique to play spin and when he bats at number 6 he would face spin and reverse swing.

This would also give the top order much-needed cushion which could emancipate them.