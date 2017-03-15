India vs Australia 2017: All you need to know about the third Test in Ranchi

Pitch details, probable lineups, important landmarks and much more.

by Ram Kumar Preview 15 Mar 2017, 08:17 IST

Following a 75-run triumph in Bengaluru, India appear to have regained the momentum

After a memorable victory for Australian grit in Pune and a euphoric triumph for Indian spirit in Bengaluru, the caravan moves to Ranchi for the third Test in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With both sets of players not giving an inch to each other, the action has been nothing short of pulsating.

Expect that to continue in a venue which enters the Test fold.

The stakes are very high and the focus as always will be on the experienced stars to rise to the occasion. Let us take a close look at all factors relating to the penultimate Test which begins on Thursday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

#5 Will the Bengaluru friction spill over to Ranchi?

The events of the previous Test could have a knock-on effect in Ranchi

Despite the Test overseeing a manic tussle between bat and ball, the DRS controversy and the on-field verbal exchanges hogged all the attention in Bengaluru. Even as both skippers remained firm in their versions, it took a joint statement from BCCI and CA to finally defuse the tension.

However, with the series entering a tipping point, the debris could boil over to Ranchi.

On the eve of this match, Indian coach Anil Kumble reiterated that his men will not be shying away from their natural aggression on the field. Needless to say, the Australians won’t be the ones to back off from confrontations. The stage is set for another high-voltage clash.

Team Form (Last 5 matches in reverse chronological order)

India – WLWWW

Australia – LWWWW