India vs Australia 2017: ICC match referee rates Bengaluru pitch 'below average'

The variable bounce of the wicket was a major factor in Chris Broad's report.

The Indian team scripted a memorable victory

ICC match referee Chris Broad has given the pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a “below average” rating in his report. As reported by Cricinfo, the variable bounce of the wicket on which the 2nd Test between India and Australia was played was a major factor in Broad’s appraisal of it.

The Bengaluru outfield, on the other hand, was rated “very good” by the former cricketer.

It is interesting to note that the pitch used for the first Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune was rated by “poor” by Broad himself. The match had ended in only three days with the pitch assisting sharp turn from the first day itself. Australia went on to thrash the Indian side as they comfortably won by 333 runs.

However, unlike the Test match in Pune, the second match turned out to be quite the thriller. A low scoring affair, the match saw the Indian side make a late comeback to take home a hard earned victory and level the series 1-1. The Virat Kohli-led side dominated on the fourth afternoon and scripted a memorable 75-run victory.

The ICC guidelines state that for pitches to be rated “below average”:

"Either very little carry and/or bounce and/or more than occasional seam movement or occasional variable (but not excessive or dangerous) bounce and/or occasional variable carry. If a pitch demonstrates these features, then the pitch cannot be rated in a higher category regardless of the amount of turn the pitch displays at any stage of the match."