India vs Australia 2017: Wriddhiman Saha rates his Pune catch as a tougher one

Saha took two spectacular catches in both the Tests against Australia.

by Neha Ravindra News 12 Mar 2017, 14:35 IST

Saha took a splendid catch to dismiss Mathew Wade.

What the story?

In the two recent Test matches between India and Australia, Wriddhiman Saha proved to be vital after displaying his superman skills of wicket-keeping. On rating the two spectacular catches he took in both the Tests, Saha said that the Pune catch was a tougher one when compared to the Bangalore one.

“The Pune catch was tougher than the one in Bengaluru. The reaction time was less in the first one and it was of a fast bowler (Umesh Yadav). Among the catches, the one I took off O’Keefe in Pune gave me a lot of satisfaction,” Saha stated who has now replaced MS Dhoni.

In case you didn’t know...

Saha took a brilliant flying catch behind the stumps to bag in Steve O’Keefe’s wicket in the 82nd over in the first Test in Pune.The ball flew between Saha and Kohli who was standing at first slip, but the wicket-keeper dived to his right to dismiss the batsman. The extraordinary show of skills continued even in the second Test as Saha pouched the wicket of Mathew Wade in Bangalore by diving to his right.

Extra Cover: SK Play of the Day: Wriddhiman Saha's brilliance helps send Matthew Wade back

The heart of the matter

Saha admitted that it is hard to adapt oneself to stand against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on turning tracks. But according to the former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, Saha showed the importance of wicket-keeping. He also said that Saha will change the face of wicket-keeping in his upcoming matches.

Talking about the wicket-keepers from the yesteryears, Saha wishes he could represent India against Adam Gilchrist in the opponent team. Despite playing with him in the Indian Premier League, Saha feels that playing against him in the Tests would be a treat and a great experience.

What’s next?

The penultimate Test between India and Australia will be played in Ranchi from March 16th to 20th after which the two sides will travel to Dharamsala for the final Test.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Bengal player can be seen as a very promising wicket-keeper and by being dubbed as “superman”, there will be a notion of maintaining the good work. The praises and comparison will prove to boost his confidence further in the remainder of the series. With a lot of effort and dedication, Saha will look to cement his position in the Indian team in the long run.