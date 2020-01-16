India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI match prediction: Who will win the match?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Can Australia continue their winning momentum?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on 17th January. The visitors had drubbed the Men in Blue in the first ODI and now, they will look to gain an unassailable lead in the series.

Talking about the strengths of the Australian team, their top order is their strongest department. With Aaron Finch and David Warner registering centuries in the first ODI, Australia's batsmen had announced their arrival in India. Steve Smith has a terrific record against Virat Kohli's men while Marnus Labuschagne recently won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award for his magnificent performances in 2019.

Australia's bowling attack is also quite lethal with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc spearheading the fast bowling department. Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa too troubled the Indian batsmen with their spin.

Mitchell Starc took three wickets in the first ODI

On the other hand, India will not have their first choice wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant in their squad. The team management is uncertain about the team's two openers whereas Virat Kohli's batting position has also become a matter of debate. Jasprit Bumrah is yet to find his touch back after the injury break and Shardul Thakur looked too inexperienced to trouble the Aussie batsmen in Mumbai.

The only way India can win this game is either the batsmen post a humongous total on the board or Kuldeep Yadav bowls a magical spell. In case Australia is able to tackle the aforementioned 'X-factors' of the Indian team, they would gain a 2-0 lead.

Kuldeep Yadav will have to step up and deliver

Given how ruthlessly Australia played at the Wankhede Stadium, a majority of the cricket universe would back them to win in Rajkot but the Men in Blue have the caliber to bounce back and level the series. Expect a Virat Kohli special to lift the Indian team at the SCA Stadium this Friday.

Predicted winners of the second match of India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 - India