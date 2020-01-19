India vs Australia 2020: 3 individual milestones that can be achieved in the third ODI

Kohli can join his batting idol if he manages to score a century today

India and Australia will lock horns in the third and final ODI of this short and pulsating series today. Bangalore will host the series decider between these two heavyweights. After Australia annihilated India in the first ODI by 10 wickets, the Men in Blue came back strongly in the second encounter, beating the Kangaroos by 36 runs.

The Indian top-order was back amongst the runs in Rajkot, with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a whirlwind 96, as India put on an all-round performance to come out on top against their opponents. While Australia will be hoping for a repeat of 2019 by beating the hosts at home yet again, India will be looking to extend their excellent run in their own backyard with a series victory.

In today's match, there are also possibilities of quite a few individual milestones being breached. In this article, let us look at three personal milestones that can be achieved in the third and final ODI of the India vs Australia 2020 series.

#3 Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most ODI hundreds against Australia

Virat Kohli has already scored eight ODI hundreds versus Australia

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most ODI hundreds against the Aussies. In the 71 matches that the Master Blaster played against Australia, Tendulkar scored a whopping nine hundreds. Tendulkar is also the highest run-scorer against the Aussies in ODI cricket, having amassed 3,077 runs against the most formidable bowling attack of his era.

Now, the man who grew up idolizing Tendulkar has the chance to equal the master batsman in the third ODI. Virat Kohli has already scored eight centuries against the Aussies and is just one century short of equaling his childhood hero. Kohli has played 39 matches against Australia and scored 1,821 runs at an average of 53.55. The Indian captain will join his batting idol at the top if he scores a century today.

