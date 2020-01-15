India vs Australia 2020: Fightback post-KL Rahul-Shikhar Dhawan stand played big part in win, reckons Aaron Finch

Jan 15, 2020

Australia on the back of Finch and Warner's fantastic hundreds thumped India by ten wickets in the 1st ODI.

Aaron Finch and David Warner's partnership of 258 runs created headlines as India were beaten in the first ODI by 10 wickets for the first time since 2005. While the Indian bowlers were unable to pick up any wickets, it was the batsmen who failed to put enough runs on the board.

That's that from the Wankhede.



Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

After India lost Rohit Sharma early, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan added 121 runs for the second wicket and stabilized the Indian innings. But some great bowling from the Australians in the middle-overs after the end of that partnership was something that Australian skipper Finch felt changed the game.

Finch said in the post-match presentation ceremony,

“I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I’m proud of the way the boys fought back.

“We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India.”

Finch and Warner scored 110* and 128* respectively, absolutely annihilating the Indian team. While Finch was on the front foot from the get go, Warner was slow off the blocks to begin with. But later, he came into his own and continued the form that he was able to sustain since the Tests in the Australian summer.

Finch continued,

“He’s been unstoppable for quite sometime now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score. Always great to bat with him. Of course, India are a quality team and we expect them to bounce back.”

The second ODI will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.