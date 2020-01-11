India vs Australia 2020 ODI series: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads

India face off against Australia in their first ODI series of the year

Australia are scheduled to visit India for a short 3-match ODI series between January 14, 2020 and January 19, 2020.

The Indians are going through a spectacular form. Since the Cricket World Cup 2019, the Men in Blue have played seven limited-overs series (2 ODI & 5 T20I series) and have comfortably secured six of them with one being shared with South Africa. Virat Kohli will lead a strong 16-men squad against Australia. The Blues are coming on the back of an impressive T20I sweep against Sri Lanka and look set for another remarkable show against Australia.

On the flipside, the Australians are preparing for their first limited-overs series since the conclusion of Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. But one can't take them lightly as they will be brimming with confidence after their mind-boggling sweep of New Zealand in 3 Tests this summer. Australian selectors have named a 15-man squad lead by skipper Aaron Finch. One notable player to earn his maiden ODI call is Marnus Labuschagne, who has been awarded a for his incredible performance during the Pakistan and New Zealand Test series.

Australia tour of India 2020: Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the updates, Star Sports Network will broadcast the live feed of these games in six languages and has dedicated eight television screens for its telecast in India. These are Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streamers can catch the ball-by-ball coverage on Hotstar app, while cricket fans residing in Australia can catch live action on Fox Sports and on the Kayo app.

The networks broadcasting the live feed across the other countries are:

Australia: Fox Sports

Afghanistan: Hotstar

Bangladesh: Star Sports & Hotstar

Singapore: Astro Cricket HD (838)

Sri Lanka: Star Sports 1 & Hotstar

South Africa: Super Sports 2

England: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports App

New Zealand: Sky Sports 2

Australia tour of India 2020 schedule

1st ODI: 14th January 2020 (Tuesday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 01:30 PM (IST) & 07:00 PM (Australia)

2nd ODI: 17th January 2020 (Friday)

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Time: 01:30 PM (IST) & 07:00 PM (Australia)

3rd ODI: 19th January 2020 (Sunday)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Time: 01:30 PM (IST) & 07:00 PM (Australia)

Post-series schedules

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Australia will take month break from the international cricket before visiting South Africa for a T20I and ODI series between February 21 and March 7, 2020, while India will reach New Zealand for a full tour of 5 T20I, 3 ODIs and a 2 Test series between January 24 and March 4, 2020.

Australia tour of India 2020 Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (VC & WK), Pat Cummins (VC), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.