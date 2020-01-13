India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli feels team is ready for day-night Tests

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has reiterated his stance on the day-night Tests, stating that India is ready for the challenge that the new and exciting feature puts forth. India played its first day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata recently and Kohli sounded upbeat about more pink-ball encounters in the coming future.

Talking to the reporters ahead of Australia's tour of India, which starts tomorrow in Mumbai, Kohli was quoted as saying:

“We played the day & night test here (India), we are happy with how it went. It has become a very exciting feature of any test series, we are open to playing day & night tests. We are ready for the challenge.”

The Indian skipper has always been in favor of proper planning and preparation before welcoming such serious changes to the longest format of the game. According to him, just a week's notice beforehand won't be enough to prepare oneself (as well as the team) mentally and technically to the new change. However, Kohli's endorsement of day-night Tests only depended on more practice games before any series, which he earlier pointed out to BCCI.

"Whenever it is held (Day/Night Test), there should be a practice game before."

"You can't just go in two days before and say you're playing a pink ball Test in a week's time. We didn't really think it was logical from that point of view. It needed a bit of preparation. Once you get used to playing it there's no problem playing at all.”

With India's tour of Australia scheduled later this year, BCCI is in talks with CA regarding the scheduling of the proposed day-night Tests, depending on player approvals and much more. India had earlier rejected CA's proposal for pink-ball Tests citing issues like lack of preparation and visibility of the ball.