India vs Australia 2023: 5 records that were broken on Day 2 of 2nd Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The second day of the India vs Australia 2023 Delhi Test is in the history books. Australia fought back in style at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and ended Day 2 with a lead of 62 runs in the first innings.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on Day 1, Australia posted 263 runs on the board. In reply, India ended Day 1 on 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle. The two Indian openers resumed their innings on the second day but could not build a big partnership.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon wreaked havoc at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Cheteshwar Pujara to reduce India to 66/4.

A 44-run knock from Virat Kohli and a half-century from Axar Patel lifted India to 262. But Australia ended Day 2 on a high thanks to an unbeaten 40-ball 39 from Travis Head.

Multiple records were broken during the second day's play in Delhi. Here's a list of the top five of them:

#1 Nathan Lyon breaks Muttiah Muralitharan's record in India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

#INDvAUS Most five-wicket hauls against India in Tests:8 - Nathan Lyon7 - Muttiah Muralidaran6 - James Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿6 - Ian Botham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿6 - Imran Khan6 - Malcolm Marshall🏝️ Most five-wicket hauls against India in Tests:8 - Nathan Lyon🇦🇺7 - Muttiah Muralidaran🇱🇰6 - James Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿6 - Ian Botham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿6 - Imran Khan🇵🇰6 - Malcolm Marshall🏝️#INDvAUS

Nathan Lyon bowled a fantastic spell of 5/67 in the first innings against India. After dismissing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer, the veteran off-spinner completed his five-wicket haul with the scalp of KS Bharat.

Although he failed to dismiss any lower-order batters, Lyon ended as the pick of the bowlers for Australia. The five-wicket haul in Delhi was Lyon's eighth against India in Tests. He has overtaken Muttiah Muralitharan, who took seven five-wicket hauls against the Indian side.

#2 Nathan Lyon broke Mitchell Santner's record in India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

#INDvAUS Spinners to Dismiss Rohit Sharma(most times)7 - Nathan Lyon*6 - Mitchell Santner5 - Adam Zampa Spinners to Dismiss Rohit Sharma(most times)7 - Nathan Lyon*6 - Mitchell Santner5 - Adam Zampa#INDvAUS

Nathan Lyon broke another record in Delhi on Saturday. He dismissed Rohit Sharma by having him bowled, and it was the seventh time in his Test career that Sharma lost his wicket to Lyon.

Mitchell Santner and Lyon jointly held the record for dismissing Rohit the most number of times in Test cricket before - with six. But the Australian spinner is alone at the top now with seven dismissals.

#3 Axar Patel broke MS Dhoni's record in India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

India vs Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

All-rounder Axar Patel stepped up and delivered the goods once again for Team India on Day 2 of the Delhi Test. He scored 74 runs while batting at number eight, which is the highest score by an Indian at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the last four decades.

Since 1983, only one player could score a half-century for India at number eight in Delhi. MS Dhoni played a knock of 51 runs against Sri Lanka in 2005. Axar broke Dhoni's record, setting a new one for the highest individual score by an Indian at number eight in Tests at this venue in the last four decades.

#4 Nathan Lyon broke John Lever's record in India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

Nathan Lyon in full flow (Image: Getty)

Nathan Lyon broke John Lever's record for the most wickets by a visiting bowler in Tests at Arun Jaitley Stadium. After his five-wicket haul in the first innings, Lyon now has 14 Test wickets on this ground.

Former England left-arm pacer John Lever previously held the top spot with 12 wickets. He was instrumental in England's Test series win over India in 1975, under the captaincy of Tony Greig.

Lyon has had prior success at this venue. On his very first tour of India, in 2013, he picked up a seven-for in the first innings of the Test at this ground.

#5 Matthew Kuhnemann broke Brad Hogg's record in India vs Australia 2023 2nd Test

Matthew Kuhnemann

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann broke Brad Hogg's record for the best spell by an Aussie debutant at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Hogg made his Test debut in Delhi back in 2008 and bowled a spell of 1/69.

Kuhnemann returned with figures of 2/72 on Day 2. The left-arm spinner bagged the big wicket of a well-set Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami later on.

