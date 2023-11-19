India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

After 45 days of incredible cricketing action, it all boils down to the ultimate showdown between Team India and Australia. The highly anticipated summit clash of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Amidst all the planned shows for the closing ceremony, the action between those 22 yards is expected to be a highly enthralling one. After all, both India and Australia have been two of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

The hosts have remained spotless throughout, winning all their ten matches of the competition so far. Australia, meanwhile, started their campaign with two losses. However, since then, they have performed exceedingly well and have been unbeaten in their previous eight games.

Ahead of the final game of the 2023 ODI World Cup, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, and live streaming details for the high-octane match.

India vs Australia: 2023 World Cup Final Match Details

Match Details: India vs Australia, Final, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, Sunday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia, Final: Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad [Getty Images]

The epoch-making game will be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, with over 1,30,000 people set to scream their hearts out.

Regarding the pitch, the chasing team has won three out of the four 2023 ODI World Cup matches held at the venue. Having said that, the surface has been high-scoring so far, with the highest team total in the tournament being Australia’s 286 (vs. England).

The final will be played on pitch No. 5, which will be made up of the black soil. Chasing might be the easier option for the teams, with dew expected to play its part later on.

India vs Australia, Final: Weather Forecast

On the big day, expect a clear, sunny sky with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum dropping to 19°C. While there is little chance of rain, as the game goes into the evening, the humidity will continue to increase.

India vs Australia: Probable XIs

India Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final Prediction

Team India players during the semi-final [BCCI]

With ten back-to-back victories on their way, there's no denying that India will start the game as slight favourites. With almost every spectator present in the stadium chanting "India, India", the team will be backed to the core.

Having said that, they will also feel extreme pressure to perform and might feel that they have everything to lose.

The ten-year wait for an ICC Trophy is on the verge of getting broken, but for that to happen, India will have to continue the way they have been playing in the tournament.

Several Australian players have played in World Cup finals before and can pose a real threat to the Rohit Sharma-led side. However, if the Men in Blue avoid bowling down to the pressure and play freely, they might pip the Aussies to lift their third ODI World Cup title.

India vs Australia: Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Gold, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).