India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and ODI records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup today in Chennai. Home team India will lock horns with five-time winners Australia in a mouth-watering game.

Chennai hosted the third ODI of the India vs Australia series in March earlier this year. The wicket seemed good for batters and slower bowlers in that game. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets and helped Australia win the series decider.

The Aussies will be keen to replicate that performance today. Before the big game starts, here's a look at the pitch history of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai ODI records and stats

Chennai has hosted 23 ODI matches so far, where teams batting first have emerged victorious on 14 occasions. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first, post a total of around 280 on the board, and let the bowlers do their part in the second innings.

Here's a look at some vital stats that fans should know from the previous ODI matches hosted by Chennai:

Matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 194 - Saeed Anwar (PAK) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 5/51 - Ravi Rampaul (WI) vs. India, 2011

Highest team total: 337/7 - Asia XI vs. Africa XI, 2007

Lowest team total: 69 - Kenya vs. New Zealand, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 291/2 - West Indies vs. India, 2019

Average first innings score: 233

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the India vs Australia match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the wicket in Chennai has helped the slower bowlers.

As mentioned earlier, leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets and won the Man of the Match award in the match against India earlier this year at this venue. Notably, India have not won an ODI in Chennai since September 2017.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last ODI match

Australia beat India by 21 runs in the last ODI played on this ground. The match happened on March 22, 2023. It was the decider of the three-match series, where Australia scored 269, riding on Mitchell Marsh's 47-ball 47. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for the home team.

In reply, Australia bowled India out for 248 runs despite a half-century from Virat Kohli. Adam Zampa stole the show with a four-wicket haul.

Brief Scores: Australia 269 (Mitchell Marsh 47, Hardik Pandya 3/44) beat India 248 (Virat Kohli 54, Adam Zampa 4/45) by 21 runs.