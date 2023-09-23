India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India registered a clinical win over the Aussies in the first match of the three-match series at Mohali, breaking the Mohali-jinx against the Aussies. This is India’s first win against Aussies at Mohali in seven ODIs since 1996. The action now moves to Indore for the second ODI.

Both teams had some of their key players missing out. India rested the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Siraj, and Kuldeep and Australia benched Starc, Hazlewood, and Maxwell due to fitness concerns.

However, a number of fringe players who would not have been a part of the first-choice XI doing exceedingly well creates a problem of plenty for both sides going into the World Cup.

Though Australia lost, they have a lot of positives to take from the game. The form of David Warner augurs well for the side and Josh Inglish fitting in as a finisher makes the batting unit even more formidable. They will look to improve on their new ball bowling for the next game.

India will want some valuable time on the crease for the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja, with the former not having much match practice off late and the latter not in great form.

Suraykumar finally seemed to find his mojo in ODI cricket in the last game and will look to continue the same to cement a place in the XI in the World Cup.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Australia Tour of India 2023

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India vs Australia Pitch Report

Teams batting first have an upper hand, winning four out of the six games played at the Holkar stadium. The average first-innings score on this ground is 320, with the highest being 418 and the lowest being 247, both by India on winning causes.

The pitch is expected to remain batting-friendly and with both teams heavy in batting prowess, expect a run-feast. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a huge total.

India vs Australia Weather Report

The temperature is anticipated to hover around the 30 degrees Celcius mark throughout the game and the humidity close to 80%. The atmosphere is expected to stay clear, providing ideal conditions for this match.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Kl Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (Vc), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami.

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglish (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia will continue without the services of Maxwell, Hazlewood, and Starc, as mentioned by Cummins in the last game, which makes the Aussie bowling attack a bit on the weaker side. Despite missing their experienced players, India will start as favorites.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match