India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will lock horns in the second game of their five-match T20I series on Sunday, November 26. The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the clash.

Suryakumar Yadav’s India got off to a splendid start to the series after winning the opening match in Visakhapatnam by two wickets on Thursday. The Men in Blue recorded their highest successful run-chase after tracking down 209 with one ball to spare.

Suryakumar, who became India’s 13th captain in T20Is, scored 80 runs off 42 balls. Ishan Kishan also lent him support with a knock of 58 runs. Rinku Singh held his nerve in the death overs to take the hosts past the finish line in the humdinger.

Earlier, Josh Inglis starred for the visitors by smashing the joint-fastest half-century by an Australian batter in T20Is off 47 balls. Steve Smith also scored a well-made half-century. The duo put on 130 runs for the second wicket to put the Aussies in a commanding position, but their efforts went in vain.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Australia tour of India

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played 27 T20Is since 2007. India have won 16 games while the Aussies ended up on the winning side 10 times. One of their matches back in 2018 ended with no result.

Matches Played: 27

India: 16

Australia: 10

No result: 1

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Trivandrum has been a sporting one over the years. In three T20Is at the venue, the average score is around 151, which shows that an overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards.

India vs Australia Weather Report

There is a 7 percent chance of rain, but it is unlikely that the heavens will open up. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius throughout the match. Playing conditions will be extremely humid, with the numbers in the 70s.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia

Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Both teams showed in the first game how strong their batting lineups are. Hence, one can back them to chase down targets yet again. The conditions are also likely to be fairly good for batting.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema

Poll : Suryakumar Yadav to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes