India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the second game of the four-match series on Friday, February 17. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Nagpur will host the contest.

India must be high on confidence after winning the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs. Ravindra Jadeja became the Player of the Match after he scored 70 and picked up seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Axar Patel also broke into the top 10 of the ICC rankings of Test all-rounders for the first time after he scored in the 80s in the Nagpur Test. The hosts have also been bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer, who has been added to the squad after recovering from a back injury.

The Aussies have plenty of work to do if they are to stage a comeback following a horrendous display of batting in the series opener. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are to be fully fit, but skipper Pat Cummins hasn’t ruled out chances of their participation.

The visiting team may also go with three spinners if Green gives them the option of a genuine all-rounder. Australia, in the meantime, have added left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to their squad after leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson went home for the birth of his child.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd Test

Date and Time: February 17, 2023, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has historically been helpful for the spin bowlers. The track is expected to deteriorate with time. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The sun will be out and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw/Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland/Ashton Agar

India vs Australia Match Prediction

India have lost only six out of 34 Tests in Delhi while they have won 13. Out of the last 12 Tests, India have won 10 while two matches finished as draws. India’s last defeat in Delhi came way back in November 1987. Australia have played seven Tests in Delhi and won only once back in 1959.

Prediction: India to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : Rohit Sharma to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes