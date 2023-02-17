India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the Nagpur Test inside three days, India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which starts on Friday, February 17. There were plenty of positives for India from the opening Test, the return of Ravindra Jadeja, and that too with a bang, being the biggest.

Experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up another five-wicket haul in a home Test, going past 450 scalps in the format. With the bat, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a sublime hundred, while Axar Patel played a fine hand in the lower order. India would want runs from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the latter playing in his 100th Test.

In the build-up to the opening Test, the Australian media and some ex-cricketers from the country were consumed by the pitch talk, which perhaps affected the visitors as well mentally. They were bowled out twice cheaply. The Aussies will be hopeful of a much better performance in Delhi. They will be the first to admit that they are a much better side than the one that capitulated in Nagpur.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test toss result

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc won’t feature in the second Test as well for the Aussies. Travis Head comes in for Matt Renshaw, while Matthew Kuhnemann has been handed his Test debut.

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update from Arun Jaitley Stadium



Australia have elected to bat against



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2…



@mastercardindia Toss Update from Arun Jaitley StadiumAustralia have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #INDvAUS Test.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update from Arun Jaitley Stadium 🚨Australia have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #INDvAUS Test. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2… @mastercardindia https://t.co/7tE78dLYVi

For India, a fit Shreyas Iyer returns for Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test - Match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden, the pitch looks better than the first Test - it looks good in the center, but changes as you come closer to the stumps, where the spinners will be effective. Seems like a Day 3 wicket with big cracks in the zone for the spinners. The groundsmen, though, say it is unlikely to break up. It's a dry wicket, so the seamers come into play early.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

BCCI @BCCI Team News



change for @mastercardindia



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2…



A look at our Playing XI Team Newschange for #TeamIndia as @ShreyasIyer15 is named in the team. #INDvAUS Follow the matchA look at our Playing XI 🚨 Team News 🚨1⃣ change for #TeamIndia as @ShreyasIyer15 is named in the team. #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2… A look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/L97F8kAcFA

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lance Morris.

IND vs AUS - 2nd Test match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes