India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India trumped Australia to register another convincing win in the second game of the three-match series at Indore. With this victory, India also gained an unassailable 2-0 lead and pocketed the series with one game to spare. The hosts will aim to complete a clean sweep while the Aussies will look to salvage pride and end the series on a high on Tuesday in the final ODI at Rajkot.

With India’s senior batters Rohit and Kohli being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer stepped up at the top of the order. Both batters slammed magnificent tons while skipper Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav made vital contributions to take India to a gigantic total.

Australia slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat in the format and will have some thinking to do ahead of the final ODI. David Warner continued his good run with a half-century while Sean Abbott scored a quick-fire 54, which was the only positive for the visitors.

India will be pleased with the batters getting game time and making the most of it as well. The spin duo of Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin fired in tandem. With Axar Patel likely to miss out, Ashwin will look to back up his clinical display to make it to the World Cup squad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah will mark their return to the team. With Suryakumar Yadav playing a blinder in the second game, India faces a problem of plenty yet again.

Australia will have to put up a better show with both bat and ball in the third match. They missed the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell, which was evident in their performance. The action now moves to Rajkot before shifting to the T20Is.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia Tour of India 2023

Date and Time: September 27, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

India vs Australia Pitch Report

Teams batting first have an advantage, winning all three ODIs held at the venue thus far. The average first-innings total at this venue is 311, with the highest being 340 by India against Australia in a winning cause. The lowest total here has been 270 by South Africa, in a winning cause as well.

A batting paradise, this pitch is expected to favor batters, particularly in the first innings. Another high-scoring encounter can be expected with both sides possessing gun batters in their line-ups. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and defend the target.

India vs Australia Weather Report

The temperature is expected to linger around the 33 degrees Celcius mark throughout the game with humidity at 65%. The weather is expected to stay clear with just a 20% chance of precipitation, indicating clear conditions for this clash.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma(C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja / Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green / Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc / Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia Match Prediction

India will have the likes of Rohit, Kohli, Kuldeep, Hardik, Siraj, and Bumrah back in the side. On the other hand, it is to be seen whether Maxwell and Starc are fit to make it to the XI for Australia. India has already won the series and the return of senior players only makes the unit stronger. Thus, the hosts will once again start as favorites.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match