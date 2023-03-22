India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

With the three-match ODI series level 1-1, India and Australia meet in the decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

The Men in Blue began their campaign on a winning note, registering a five-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, they were embarrassed in Visakhapatnam by 10 wickets in a game that lasted all of 37 overs.

How do Team India’s batters deal with Mitchell Starc? This is the big question for the hosts heading into the decider at Chepauk. Despite the Indians winning the first match of the series, Starc gave them a scare, claiming three wickets. He was exceptional in Visakhapatnam, picking up a well-deserved five-fer as Team India’s batters had no answer to his guile.

The form of India’s batters is a concern. KL Rahul is the only one to have registered a half-century in the series so far. More will be expected out of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the decider.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Steve Smith said:

“Looks like a pretty dry surface. It’s hot out here, so we will look to put a good total on this surface.”

Australia have made two changes to their playing XI for the decider. Ashton Agar and David Warner are part of the playing XI. There is no place for Nathan Ellis, while Cameron Green is feeling unwell.

Team India are going in with an unchanged squad.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, there is a nice even covering of grass. Looks a little bit rough through the center. If you look at the playing surface, it’s very hard. The roughness might come into play in the first innings. You might get some grip in the first innings, but as the evening progresses, it will be a belter to bat on.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia squad: Steven Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

