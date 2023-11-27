India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will lock horns in the third game of their five-match T20I series on Tuesday, November 28. The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the clash.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already taken a 2-0 lead and are one win away from sealing the series. On Sunday, November 26, they defeated the Aussies by 44 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum.

India recorded their fifth highest total in T20Is after making 235 for the loss of four wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the platform with a 24-ball half-century after which Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fifties.

Thereafter, Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 31-run knock off nine balls injected momentum into the Indian innings. Sean Abbott had an off day as he leaked 56 runs in three overs.

Australia finished with only 191 for nine in their run-chase and fell way short. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets apiece. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis scored in the 40s, but their knocks went in vain.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Australia tour of India

Date and Time: November 28, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played 28 T20Is thus far since their first meeting back in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. India have won 17 times while the Aussies ended on the winning side 10 times.

Matches Played: 28

India: 17

Australia: 10

No result: 1

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The venue in Guwahati has hosted 3 T20Is thus far and the average score is 185, which suggests that a high-scoring match is on the cards. Teams should opt to field first winning the toss.

India vs Australia Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Guwahati. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius. There will be gusty winds of around 10 km/h throughout the match.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia

Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff/Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Both India and Australia have shown that they have strong batting lineups. The pitch in Guwahati is also expected to be batting friendly. Hence, the chasing team will have a decent chance of winning the game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema

