India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia lock horns in the fourth and penultimate game of their five-game T20I series on Friday, December 1, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Australia are without the services of six key players - Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwel, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis - who played in their victorious World Cup 2023 campaign, which ended on November 19.

The Aussies have roped in Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben McDermott and Chris Green for the remaining two games. Travis Head is the only player who played in the World Cup but will stay back with the team for the series.

On Tuesday, the Aussies pulled off their second-highest successful run-chase in T20Is, tracking down 223 in the third game in Guwahati. Maxwell hit the joint-fastest century by an Australian, off 47 deliveries, as the Aussies got past the finish line to keep the series alive.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 123 to register the second-highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is.

Prasidh Krishna, though, had an off day after he bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20Is, conceding 68 runs in his four overs, including 21 in the last, the 20th of the innings.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 4th T20I, Australia tour of India

Date and Time: December 1, 2023; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India vs Australia Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played 28 T20Is since their first meeting in the semis of the 2007 T20 World Cup. India have won 17 times and lost 11.

Matches Played: 29

India: 17

Australia: 11

No result: 1

India vs Australia Pitch Report

Raipur has hosted only one international game, an ODI between India and New Zealand earlier this year. That was a low-scoring affair, but given the nature of the surfaces in the series, a decent batting wicket can be expected.

India vs Australia Weather Report

There's no chance of rain in Raipur. The temperature will likely be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could be in the 60s throughout the game.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

India vs Australia Match Prediction

India will go into the game as the favourites. Australia do not have their full-strength team, so the Men in Blue will fancy their chances of winning the game and the series.

Prediction: India to win

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema

