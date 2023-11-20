India vs Australia Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in final ft: Rohit Sharma

India's dreams of winning the 2023 World Cup were crushed by Australia in the final as the latter won comfortably by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

On a two-paced pitch, Pat Cummins opted to bowl first and through some excellent planning, got India restricted to just 240. While the Indian bowlers had Australia in a spot of bother at 47/3, it was an incredible hundred from Travis Head that got them comfortably over the line.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the final that grabbed fans' attention on social media:

#3 Travis Head's catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Even before Travis Head could bat, he made a significant impact on the field with his stunning catch to dismiss Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener had once again given India the blistering start in the final.

However, just when it seemed like Rohit was set for a big one, he chipped one in the air and Head made great ground to complete a stunning diving catch. That wicket broke all the momentum the hosts had and they never really recovered from the blow.

#2 Virat Kohli's wicket

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul consolidated after the Men in Blue were 81/3 at one stage. However, just when it looked like Kohli would change gears after reaching his half-century, the veteran batter perished.

Trying to run a delivery from Pat Cummins down to third man, Kohli could only chop it onto his stumps. The batter stood there in disbelief before making his way back to the pavilion. That wicket arguably made a difference of 30-40 runs to the total.

#1 Steve Smith not using DRS

The Men in Blue had got off to a great start in their defense of 241 as they picked up three Australian wickets for just 47 runs. However, the third one of Steve Smith was the one where luck went the hosts' way.

Smith was completely bamboozled by a slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah and the umpire adjudged the batter LBW. After having a chat with the non-striker, Smith decided not to review the decision.

However, the replays showed that the impact was outside off-stump. Had Smith reviewed it and stayed till the end, Australia probably could have won the game even more convincingly.