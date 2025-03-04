India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Another India vs Australia clash in an ICC event beckons on Tuesday, March 4. The two teams will battle it out in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Aussies will have fond memories of the 2023 World Cup final, where they found it within themselves to stop a rampaging Indian team in their tracks. But they don't have Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins among other players, and their unit clearly isn't as strong as it once was.

Nevertheless, Australia have played a good brand of cricket so far in the Champions Trophy. The rain followed them around once again, but Steve Smith has marshaled his troops well, and there is enough talent in both ranks for them to stop the Indian juggernaut once again.

Rohit Sharma and his men have been in sizzling form, notching up three wins on the trot in the group stage to finish at the top of the standings. Most things are coming together for the Men in Blue, who just need to hold their nerve in knockout matches and rely on their incredible all-round talent to get them through tough spots.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa.

Can India continue their unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy? Or will Australia break their hearts once again?

Champions Trophy 2025: India look to reach yet another CT final

The Dubai pitch assisted spin in the last game, but this one will be played on a different pitch. The India-Pakistan game, which was played on the strip slated to host the semifinal, had a little in it for both batters and bowlers. Rohit and Co. are likely to be tempted to stick with their four-spinner combination, which worked well against New Zealand.

What will Australia's keys to victory be? Travis Head taking the game away from the opposition in the powerplay is a serious advantage for the Kangaroos, with India being without Jasprit Bumrah and with a half-cooked Mohammed Shami. If Head can put them ahead of the game, the middle order will be in pole position to milk the spinners through the middle overs.

However, that's probably Australia's only hope of coming out on top. Their second-string pace attack has been taken for runs at times, and Adam Zampa might have too much on his shoulders as the only frontline spinner. With Matthew Short ruled out of the semifinal due to an injury, the Aussies will also need to make some changes to their batting order.

The Varun Chakaravarthy factor also hangs over the contest. Australia have good players of spin, but do they have good enough players of spin to keep the Tamil Nadu man wicketless and put pressure on the other bowlers? It's hard to say, and the answer is closer to "no" than anything else.

Australia have always known what it takes to win ICC knockout ties even when the odds are stacked against them. This time, though, things might be tough for them.

Prediction: India to win.

