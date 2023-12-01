India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's 4th T20I match?

When Hardik Pandya claimed that India could pick three separate teams and win any competition in the world back in July 2021, his comments were met with criticism from all quarters.

Since then, the side's trophy cabinet hasn't seen any non-bilateral additions. But while Pandya's claim might be nothing but conjencture, it's tough to argue the fact that India have some serious depth in their ranks.

Take the case of the upcoming fourth T20I against Australia. The visitors have finally sent back some of their World Cup 2023 winners, including the hero of the last game, Glenn Maxwell. Names like Ben Dwarshius, Chris Green and Ben McDermott are in line to feature on Friday.

At the same time, India are gearing up to call upon Shreyas Iyer, who has joined the squad after missing the first three matches. Like Australia, the Men in Blue are without most of their first-choice players. Unlike the Kangaroos, though, India are turning to players who have already made an impression at the international level.

It's in situations like these that India's bench players, as well as Pandya's claim, are tested. They came out on top in the first two matches, and it was only a horror death-bowling display that cost them in the third T20I.

With another chance to seal the five-match series, Team India will want to be at their best and back up the comments of their fourth-most frequent T20I skipper, even as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he sustained during the World Cup.

IND vs AUS 2023: Short-handed Australia fight to stay alive in the series

Australia captain Matthew Wade has made a couple of strange decisions so far

Raipur has never hosted a T20I before, and what the pitch will throw up is anybody's guess as of now. Conditions have been distinctly batting-friendly throughout the series so far, and while that might not change, batters might have to exercise a bit more caution on Friday.

India have a few decisions to make in the batting department, with Shreyas Iyer's return throwing their combination into a bit of disarray. At least a couple of players will need to bat out of their ideal positions, unless the hosts decide to ring in a bunch of changes and give their fringe players a chance to impress in the final two matches.

Australia, meanwhile, will be without not just Maxwell but Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa as well. Travis Head has stayed back, and given the form he's currently in, why wouldn't he?

Nevertheless, while the visitors' batting lineup packs plenty of power and match-winning ability, their bowling attack isn't getting any stronger without Zampa. The Aussies have been found wanting in both departments, pace and spin, and haven't been able to keep the Indian batters in check.

On the other hand, India are all set to beef up their bowling attack with the return of Mukesh Kumar, and a couple of other changes might also be on the cards. Deepak Chahar is among those likely to feature on Friday.

India are clearly the better team on paper and will start the contest as the favorites.

Prediction: India to win the 4th T20I vs Australia.

