There are two types of cricketers in this world. The first category features the players who do not speak much in front of the media and instead believe in producing match-winning performances on the field. The second category features such cricketers who make tall claims at press conferences.

There are two subcategories in the second category. Some players manage to prove themselves right by bringing their 'A' game to the table, while a few others fail to do so and their previous comments end up becoming a source for the fans to troll them. Here's a list of five such instances when comments from cricketers did not age well.

#1 "We can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world" - Hardik Pandya in 2021

When India toured England and Sri Lanka at the same time in July 2021 with two different squads, all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a bold statement in Sri Lanka. The pace-bowling all-rounder boasted of India's bench strength and said:

“The kind of talent which the Indian team possesses right now, I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world,” Hardik told the host broadcasters.

Expand Tweet

While India has not won any cricket competition since then, the team has suffered some unexpected series losses in the last two years. Yesterday, when India lost 2-3 in the five-match series against West Indies under Hardik's captaincy, fans brought up the all-rounder's old comments.

#2 "They've got 3 number 11s" - Ollie Robinson's overconfident statement during Ashes

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson took a cheeky dig at Australia's lower-order batters and said that after Pat Cummins, they had three such cricketers who batted like a number 11 batter.

"It's something we spoke about as a group. We said once we get past Cummins, we feel like they've got three No. 11s. It's something that we can target through the series and try and wrap up their innings quite quick and try and give us that momentum into our batting innings," Robinson said after Day 3 of the 1st Test.

Just two days later, number 10 batter Nathan Lyon stitched up an unbeaten 53-run partnership with Pat Cummins to help Australia beat England by two wickets.

#3 "It will be a one-sided final" - Manoj Tiwary's prediction goes wrong in Ranji Trophy 2023 Final

Bengal met Saurashtra in the final match of Ranji Trophy 2023. Ahead of the final, Bengal cricket team skipper Manoj Tiwary said at the pre-match press conference:

"Although it's not right to make big statements before the match, but with due respect to Saurashtra, I believe it will be a one-sided final and we will obviously win it."

Saurashtra ended up defeating Bengal by nine wickets in the final. Bengal scored 174 in the first innings, while Saurashtra scored 404. Bengal set a 12-run target for Saurashtra by scoring 241 in the second innings. Saurashtra reached 14/1 and won by nine wickets.

#4 "I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India" - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag came into the limelight in the 2019 IPL season, when he performed decently for the Rajasthan Royals. The next four seasons of Parag's career have been quite ordinary, but in April 2022, he made the following statement:

"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well."

Expand Tweet

Parag played 17 matches for RR in IPL 2022, where he scored 183 runs at an average of 16.64. He bowled four overs, leaking 59 runs and taking one wicket.

#5 Joe Root felt winning 7 out of 7 Test matches against New Zealand and India was the best way to prepare for Ashes

England's Test cricket team had a forgettable 2021 summer. They lost the home series against New Zealand and were trailing 1-2 against India when the series had to be halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Later when England visited Australia, they lost by 0-4.

Interestingly, the then England captain Joe Root had commented before the start of the season that they would want to win all Tests.

"It (the Ashes) is of utmost importance, absolutely. But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world," Joe Root said.

Root's comments of winning seven Tests did not age well at all. England won only one out of their next 11 Test cricket matches.